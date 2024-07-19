Wendy Williams' Family 'Denied Contact' With Ailing Talk Show Host as She Celebrates Her 60th Birthday

The clan hoped to be able to send positive messages to the ailing TV personality, who was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, resulting in her being appointed a guardian.

“Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact,” the source spilled. “They are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.”