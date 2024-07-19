Wendy Williams' Family 'Denied Contact' With Ailing Talk Show Host as She Celebrates Her 60th Birthday
Wendy Williams’ 60th birthday was not a family affair.
According to an insider, the former The Wendy Williams Show host’s brood did not speak with her on the celebratory day, which occurred on Thursday, July 18.
The clan hoped to be able to send positive messages to the ailing TV personality, who was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, resulting in her being appointed a guardian.
“Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact,” the source spilled. “They are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.”
The insider noted how Williams “was, is and always will be an icon” despite her declining health.
Meanwhile, the star's best friend Regina Schell aired out serious concerns after not being able to contact Wendy, as she believes it may not be the celebrity's choice to not speak to certain people.
"Talking is Wendy's life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don't think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet," the longtime pal claimed.
"Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question?" she wondered. "Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!"
"I haven't spoken to my friend, who I spoke to five times a day, in over a year now," Schell explained. "She's somewhere that she can't reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she'd be calling me."
While it is unclear if the star spoke with her only son, Kevin Hunter Jr. — whom she shares with ex Kevin Hunter — on her birthday, back in March, it was reported that the youngster, 23, was having financial troubles.
Kevin Jr. was reportedly asked to vacate his pricey Miami home after missing his February rent payment.
The legal paperwork revealed his lease began on September 15, 2023, and he was served with an eviction notice at the end of last month.
The document stated he owed his landlord over $4,317.08.
Her son’s money issues came as Wendy faced financial struggles of her own. Despite her bank accounts allegedly containing over eight figures, they were frozen in 2022 amid fears she was being financially exploited due to her physical and mental health woes.
A guardian has since been appointed to control her money.
Kevin Sr. also spoke about how the severance payments he was supposed to receive from her after their divorce have stopped.
"Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement," the patriarch — who was married to Wendy from 1999-2020 — said in legal paperwork filed in February. "This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly."
