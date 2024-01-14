What Is Kyle Richards' Net Worth? See How the 'Real Housewives' Star Built Her Fortune

When Richards was young, she starred in shows like Little House on the Prairie, Flying High, Fantasy Island, Time Express, amongst others. The mother-of-four ended up getting her big break in the horror film Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis in 1978.

After years of putting the focus on her family, Richards entered the spotlight again in 2010 when she was cast in the first season of RHOBH. As of this year, the brunette beauty is the only remaining cast member on the show and reportedly takes home $270,000 per season.