What Is Kyle Richards' Net Worth? See How the 'Real Housewives' Star Built Her Fortune
Kyle Richards is certainly raking in the reality television cash!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG is valued at $100 million after her years working in television, film and helping her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, build his successful real estate firm, The Agency.
When Richards was young, she starred in shows like Little House on the Prairie, Flying High, Fantasy Island, Time Express, amongst others. The mother-of-four ended up getting her big break in the horror film Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis in 1978.
After years of putting the focus on her family, Richards entered the spotlight again in 2010 when she was cast in the first season of RHOBH. As of this year, the brunette beauty is the only remaining cast member on the show and reportedly takes home $270,000 per season.
Due to her legal partnership with the Buying Beverly Hills star, Richards has made a significant amount of her money through real estate. Umansky allegedly has sold $5 billion worth of property throughout his career and currently serves as CEO of the firm.
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also co-owned a chain of boutiques called Kyle by Alene Too. However, the stores all closed by 2015.
With the reality star being worth so much money, a potential divorce from Umansky could get ugly. As OK! previously reported, although the former couple wanted to remain amicable, the two have reportedly been getting on each other's nerves after the Dancing With the Stars alum has been seen with numerous women since their separation.
"Kyle and Mauricio are allowing each other to do what they want, provided they don't do anything embarrassing," a source said of Richards and the real estate broker, who have been married for 27 years. "Mauricio has clearly touched a nerve."
“There’s no denying they push each other’s buttons,” the insider said. “But they’re going to continue to look the other way — or try to.”
Richards recently opened up about how she and Umansky's relationship has changed since their separation. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," she explained. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."