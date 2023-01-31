'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Claps Back At Pat Sajak After Attempting To Solve Puzzle During Bonus Round

A Wheel of Fortune contestant was not so happy with Pat Sajak after he couldn't guess the puzzle correctly during the bonus round.

"Taunt a chuck guy? Chance guy … no, there’s no C. Wacky guy. Taunt a wacky guy," Ben Tucker tried to guess during the Fun & Games category.

However, the buzzer sounded, and co-host Vanna White revealed the answer, which spelled out: "Taking a quick jog."