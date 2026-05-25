Where Is Olivia Newton-John's Husband Now? Inside John Easterling's Quiet Life 4 Years After Her Death

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John Easterling Has Remained Close to Olivia Newton-John's Memory Since Her Death

Source: MEGA John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John were married for 14 years.

John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John shared more than a decade of marriage before her death. After the Australian actress died in August 2022 following a 30-year battle with cancer, Easterling revealed he still talks to his late wife and feels her presence most "late at night or early in the morning." "And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in February 2023. Easterling added while holding Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi's hand, "A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.' And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward." It mirrored what he previously told Closer, sharing he "receive[s] messages, if you will, from her." "They're always very encouraging, very positive and comforting to me in a big way," he continued.

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John Easterling 'Staying Very Busy' After the Loss

Source: MEGA They got married in June 2008.

Years after losing his wife, Easterling said he was "doing super fantastic" and continuing his work in the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which they launched in October 2020. "I'm staying very busy with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund and the research that's going on there. We're sponsoring plant medicine and cancer research. And the beauty is that we're seeing stunning results in the early stages," he told People. Easterling also shared, "I'm still at the ranch, but we just put it on the market. I've got the animals here, the horses and cat and dogs. We're all just moving forward." He listed the California ranch in 2024 and sold it for nearly $8 million in February.

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John Easterling Continues to Honor Olivia Newton-John

Source: MEGA Olivia Newton-John died on August 8, 2022, at the age of 73.

Easterling has consistently honored Newton-John after her death. A few days after announcing the Xanadu star's passing, he shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page. "Olivia, our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling wrote. Easterling continued, "At Olivia's deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I've ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the willpower to move things into the light." He concluded the post with a warm note, which read, "Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho John Easterling." He also celebrated what would have been Newton-John's 74th birthday in September 2022. Then, in February 2023, Easterling opened up about their relationship at the star-studded state memorial service for Newton-John.

John Easterling Is Now Dating an American Businesswoman

Source: MEGA Olivia Newton-John had a lengthy battle with b----- cancer for over three decades.