Where's Kate Middleton? Prince William Attends Thomas Kingston's Funeral Without His Wife as Concerns About Her Well-Being Mount
Prince William was on his own while attending Thomas Kingston's funeral in London on Tuesday, March 12.
The service took place at Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.
As OK! reported, Kingston — who was the late husband of King Charles' second cousin Lady Gabriella — was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in his parents' home on February 25.
Charles didn't attend the funeral since it was announced he was taking a step back from royal duties in the wake of his cancer diagnosis. William's wife, Kate Middleton, was also not photographed at the event, which has only heightened whispers over her whereabouts and well-being.
Buckingham Palace first announced in January that the mother-of-three underwent abdominal surgery and would be refraining from returning to public roles until after Easter.
In February, when people started wondering why Kate hadn't been seen since December, the palace released a statement once again, saying, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."
However, several days later, a photo made the rounds that showed Carole Middleton driving a car with her daughter in the passenger seat. The image didn't do much to dismiss the buzz, as the woman in the grainy photo didn't look exactly like Kate.
"Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security," one social media user pointed out about the picture.
On Sunday, March 10, the ordeal exploded after the couple's Instagram page posted a photo of Kate and her three kids for Mother's Day in the U.K. Soon enough, several agencies pulled the picture, claiming it was manipulated.
Kate responded the next day by writing on social media, "like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."
People continued to inspect the image, with one outlet claiming they saw 16 photoshop errors, leading most to believe that Kate was not the person behind the edits. Others think no original image ever existed and that someone pulled pictures of the family members and pasted them together to make it seem like a new photo.
In the Instagram upload's caption, it was claimed that the snap was taken this year.