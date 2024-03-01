Tragic Ending: Lady Gabriella's Husband Thomas Kingston Died by 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Lady Gabriella and Kingston wed in a royal ceremony in 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, just one year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's historic nuptials. Lady Gabriella is the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin.

During her reception, the aristocrat broke protocol and delivered her own speech.

"Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both at beautiful St George's Chapel and here at Frogmore — a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and its enchanted gardens," she told guests, which included the Duke of Sussex and Kingston's ex Pippa Middleton.

"It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had a chance to meet, are buried here," she added.