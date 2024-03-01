Tragic Ending: Lady Gabriella's Husband Thomas Kingston Died by 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'
Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, Thomas Kingston, passed away on Sunday, February 25, and it was revealed the financier took his own life. Kingston died from a “catastrophic head injury," and it was reported that a gun was found close to his body at his parent's estate in Gloucestershire, England.
"The cause of death given was traumatic wound to the head," senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, confirmed to an outlet.
Two days after finding Kingston unresponsive, a statement was released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," the message read. "His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."
Buckingham Palace published a formal statement after learning about the tragedy.
"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," the blurb shared. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”
Lady Gabriella and Kingston wed in a royal ceremony in 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, just one year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's historic nuptials. Lady Gabriella is the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin.
During her reception, the aristocrat broke protocol and delivered her own speech.
"Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both at beautiful St George's Chapel and here at Frogmore — a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and its enchanted gardens," she told guests, which included the Duke of Sussex and Kingston's ex Pippa Middleton.
"It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had a chance to meet, are buried here," she added.
OK! previously reported law enforcement shared that "the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." Kingston was only 45 years old at the time of his demise, and the news surprised those close to the couple.
"They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty," a mutual friend told an outlet. "It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming," another added. "I cannot understand it."
