'There Is No Alarm': White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends President Joe Biden's 'Stamina' as Concerns Grow Over His Age

Jean-Pierre also insisted there's "no alarm happening behind the scenes" about Biden getting older. "What I can speak to is our perspective, and it's not about age," she stated. "It's about the president's experience. That's what we believe. As they say, the proof is in the pudding, right? The president has used his experience to pass more bipartisan legislation in recent time than any other president. That's just a fact. That is something we've seen the president do, and that's because of his. experience."

"He's been able to manage multiple foreign policy challenges," she continued. "He's been able to create jobs, raise wages and lower inflation. The proof is in the pudding. We see it in the data. This is the first president ever that's been able to go to an active war zone without our military controlling what's happening on the ground."