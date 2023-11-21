'There Is No Alarm': White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends President Joe Biden's 'Stamina' as Concerns Grow Over His Age
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre staunchly defended President Joe Biden's age when she was asked about David Axelrod's comments about the president running for reelection in his eighties.
“What we say is we have to judge him by what he’s done, not by his numbers,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Monday, November 20.
“I would put the president’s stamina, the president’s wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone,” she added. “Anyone, on any day of the week.”
Jean-Pierre also insisted there's "no alarm happening behind the scenes" about Biden getting older. "What I can speak to is our perspective, and it's not about age," she stated. "It's about the president's experience. That's what we believe. As they say, the proof is in the pudding, right? The president has used his experience to pass more bipartisan legislation in recent time than any other president. That's just a fact. That is something we've seen the president do, and that's because of his. experience."
"He's been able to manage multiple foreign policy challenges," she continued. "He's been able to create jobs, raise wages and lower inflation. The proof is in the pudding. We see it in the data. This is the first president ever that's been able to go to an active war zone without our military controlling what's happening on the ground."
As OK! previously reported, voters are nervous about Biden being in the White House in his eighties.
"I think the strategy is not to even address it, to consider questions like that stupid or silly," the donor explained to Politico. "Literally everyone is talking about it, even amongst donors. But the response is always: ‘What are you going to do?'"
Axelrod even believes he should drop out of the race.
“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in an article published on Sunday, November 19, before bringing up what Hillary Clinton might have been going through in 2016. “He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”