Who Is Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter? Meet Dannielynn Birkhead

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Dannielynn Birkhead Was Born in 2006

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram Dannielynn Birkhead was born months before Anna Nicole Smith's death.

Anna Nicole Smith welcomed a daughter before she died from an accidental drug overdose in 2007. On September 7, 2006, the supermodel gave birth to her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, in Nassau, Bahamas. She initially said her attorney, Howard K. Stern, was the father of her child, but Larry Birkhead contested and demanded a DNA test. A DNA test in April 2007 confirmed Larry was indeed Dannielynn's biological father. "I'm the father," said Larry after the results came in. "Thank you for your support. Thank you for the people who got me this far. Thank you very much. My baby's gonna be coming home pretty soon. Things are moving quickly here, and we'll see what happens."

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Dannielynn Birkhead's Mother and Half-Brother Died When She Was Young

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram Anna Nicole Smith died due to an accidental drug overdose in February 2007.

Just three days after Dannielynn was born, her 20-year-old half-brother, Daniel Smith, died from an accidental overdose. Then, on February 8, 2007, Anna Nicole was found unresponsive in a hotel room. She was rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m. at the age of 39. At the time, Broward County medical examiner and forensic pathologist Joshua Perper determined Anna Nicole's cause of death as "combined drug intoxication." Authorities found multiple substances in her system, including chloral hydrate, methadone and Valium, according to the autopsy report.

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Dannielynn Birkhead Modeled for Guess

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram Dannielynn Birkhead was at the center of a paternity test.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Dannielynn modeled for Guess in one of the brand's kids campaigns. According to Larry, Dannielynn reminds her of his late ex-girlfriend. "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out," he wrote in a post to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Anna Nicole's death. "Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage."

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Dannielynn Birkhead Is Close to Her Father

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram The father-and-daughter always honor Anna Nicole Smith.

Remembering the late Playboy star together, the father-and-daughter tandem regularly attend the Kentucky Derby, where Larry and Anna Nicole first met. While at the Barnstable Brown Gala, Dannielynn told Access Hollywood she "can't know" her mother, but the event "is one of the only reasons and ways" she can. "This is the closest I'll ever be getting to a hug from her, so I've been, like, on and off tears the whole day," she noted, while Larry added, "Just to see her and have it be a full-circle moment for me is special." Dannielynn previously opened up about how they have kept her mother's legacy alive. "We talk about her a lot at home, and share stories and funny things," she told E! News. "And we have some things around the house that belong to her, like painting with some very choice words written on the back."

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Dannielynn Birkhead Made the Honor Roll in High School

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram Larry Birkhead and his daughter attend the Kentucky Derby every year.

In a June 2023 post, Larry praised his daughter after she earned a spot on the honor roll. "Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away," he wrote. "I am so proud!" Before entering college, Dannielynn expressed her plans to major in forensic science, though she "might double major, possibly, in something regarding culinary" since she loves baking. Larry pointed out that, while many people "want her to follow in her mom's footsteps," his daughter thought about that and "maybe she might switch back to that one day — but right now, she's kind of wanting to do her own thing with the forensics and the criminal studies." He added he was excited for Dannielynn to "just follow any path that she wants."

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Dannielynn Birkhead Is Following in Her Mother's Footsteps

Source: @larryanddannielynn/Instagram They were also present at the 2026 party.