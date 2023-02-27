Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out People Re-Writing Books To Not Offend Modern Audiences: 'Y’all Got To Stop This'

Not having it. Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back from sharing her thoughts on re-editing classic books to appease modern audiences.

"Look, y’all got to stop this. Just put a disclaimer that says, listen, this put was written at this time or put out the original and what y’all have done. Because kids should have the right to read how people thought so that they know how to make the change," the show's moderator said on the Monday, February 27, episode of The View, pointing out that the original literature is "how kids learn."