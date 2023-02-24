Whoopi Goldberg Missing From 'The View' For Third Day Due To 'Bad Virus'

Though Thursday marked the third day Goldberg, 67, was missing from the panel — as the moderator is always off on Fridays — Behar promised that the EGOT winner will "be back next week. She'll be back."

One day prior, Behar shared that "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold," with Sunny Hostin adding: "Those colds are going around."

When Goldberg was first out for the day on Tuesday, February 21, guest Michael B. Jordan started off his segment with well-wishes, saying, "Shout out to Whoopi. Mwah! Get better."