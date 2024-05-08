“I thought it was rock bottom. I was making a lot of money and I had a lot of access to thing I really didn’t need to. I found myself in a position of having to make the decision of do you want to live or do you want to do this for the rest of your life? This is too much to take on so I decided to get straight and I did. I like the idea of living,” Goldberg shared.

“We like that idea for you too,” the correspondent replied.

“Not always, people didn’t always like it, but for the most part they did,” Goldberg pointed out.