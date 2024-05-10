Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Isn't Married Because She Doesn't Want to Be 'Invested' in a Partner's Feelings
Whoopi Goldberg got into the nitty-gritty of why she believes she's not meant for marriage during a recent installment of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on Max.
The View host — who was married and divorced three times between 1973 and 1995 — has been open about her lack of desire to tie the knot again. She even admitted she'd never been in love with her ex-husbands.
"Well, why are you not meant for marriage? You don't want to share?" Wallace questioned the Ghost star.
"No, I don't, I don't care how you feel. It’s terrible," Goldberg confessed. "You know, when you're married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they're feeling. I am not."
The television personality, 68, clarified that she is invested in her daughter, Alex Martin — who she welcomed with first husband Alvin Martin — her son-in-law and her grandchildren, but she does not want a romantic relationship that she would have to devote similar efforts to.
"I know that that's not for me. And so I am not adverse to hit and runs," she quipped. "I know you're not supposed to say that, but I think you must say it because not everybody is meant to be married. But many people enjoy, you know, s--. So sometimes a little hit and run is not bad."
The CNN anchor noted that he personally enjoys being married.
Goldberg replied, "Well, you probably have a wonderful wife."
"I have a great wife," Wallace agreed. "And she puts up with a h--- of a lot."
This isn't the first time Goldberg has gotten candid about her somewhat controversial opinions on being wed. On an August 2023 episode of The View, she said she'd been eager to get out of all three of her marriages.
"I was dancing and prancing around. I was so glad to get out of there," she said at the time. "Every time! Because I always knew, I always thought — you didn't want to do this from the giddy-up! You knew you didn't want to do it, and you did it anyway, so shut up!"
Goldberg explained that she went through with the weddings because she thought she could "make a round hole go into a square peg."
"I was never meant to be married. I know that, and I knew that then," she continued. "I kept trying to do what everyone told me to do! Finally, I thought, 'This is getting expensive and boring!'"