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Why Did Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Split? Inside the Estranged Couple's Divorce After Nearly 10-Year Marriage

why did shia labeouf mia goth split divorce
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were married for nearly a decade before separating in July 2025.

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Oct. 19 2026, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET

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Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's nearly decade-long marriage is coming to an end.

The Nymphomaniac: Vol. II costars have been separated since July 2025, following a previous split in 2018 when they announced plans to divorce but remained legally married. They reconciled in 2020 and welcomed their daughter in 2022.

On October 6, the Pearl actress took steps to formally end their marriage by filing for divorce.

Scroll down for more details about LaBeouf and Goth's separation and divorce proceedings.

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Why Did Mia Goth File for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf?

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why did shia labeouf mia goth split divorce
Source: MEGA

Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf months after their separation.

In court documents obtained by a news outlet, Goth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their daughter and requested neither she nor LaBeouf receive spousal support.

LaBeouf and Goth's relationship has faced several challenges over the years, including a heated argument in Germany in 2015 that was captured on video. Following their 2016 nuptials, they announced their separation and plants to divorce in 2018, although their marriage was never legally resolve.

During their time apart, the Even Stevens alum dated FKA twigs, who later filed a lawsuit against him in 2020, alleging physical, emotional and sexual abuse. It was eventually settled in 2025.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf and Goth reconciled in 2020, five years before they separated again in July 2025.

Furthermore, Pasadena Police Department documents obtained by a news outlet revealed police responded to a reported verbal altercation at their Los Angeles-area home a year before their split.

During a 911 call placed on November 2, 2024, a woman was heard repeatedly saying, "Just go," while urging her husband to leave the property. She contacted authorities again, reporting that the man remained inside their house and refused to leave.

The man could be heard cursing in the background before the call was cleared. No police report was required following the incident, per the Pasadena City PIO.

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When Did Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Separate?

why did shia labeouf mia goth split divorce
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were married for nearly a decade.

According to the petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, LaBeouf and Goth have been separated since July 2025.

"Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year," a source said at the time. "She loves him, but she also doesn't need him. She's very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter. Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch."

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Do Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Have Children?

why did shia labeouf mia goth split divorce
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth began dating after meeting on the set of 'Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.'

LaBeouf and Goth share one child, a daughter named Isabel, who was born in April 2022.

What Have Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Said About Their Split?

why did shia labeouf mia goth split divorce
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had previously split prior to their 2025 separation.

During an appearance on the February 28 episode of Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, the American Honey actor said there was "nothing" to repair in his relationship with Goth.

"We're good as is. We're in a good spot," he shared. "I mean, this [separation] isn't new. It's new for you guys but we've been there for a while. And we're trying to figure out co-parenting, and we're good."

LaBeouf said he "failed" his marriage, adding, "I had to own up to that."

The Infinity Pool actress, meanwhile, has largely remained silent about their separation.

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