Inside Kim Kardashian's Health Woes: From Psoriasis to a Broken Foot and a Brain Aneurysm

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Was Diagnosed With Psoriasis

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian's sister initially thought she had ringworm before she was properly diagnosed with psoriasis.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Experienced Preeclampsia During Her First Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian underwent multiple reproductive surgeries after having difficult pregnancies.

The mom-of-four suffered preeclampsia during her first pregnancy with North West, causing her to "swell uncontrollably." She was induced at 34 1/2 weeks due to her serious blood pressure condition, and she later found out she had placenta accreta, as well. Kim said having the placenta removed after giving birth to North was "the most painful experience" of her life, adding, "There's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery." She endured another high-risk pregnancy with her second child, Saint West. "They think I ll have placenta accreta again, so if the placenta grows a little bit deeper than it did last time, then they are prepared to have my uterus removed, which is a little scary for me," she told C Magazine. Kim underwent five reproductive surgeries in a year and a half after her first two pregnancies. On her doctors' advice not to carry another child, she welcomed Chicago and Psalm via surrogates.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian's doctors asked her to give her wrist a 'rest.'

In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, the SKIMS founder revealed her doctors asked her to give her wrist a rest by not using her phone. "My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," she told Kris and Khloé. "Paxy [Erin Paxton], will you come over here and help me?" "What are you having her do?" Khloé asked, to which Kim responded, "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this. So, I'm having Paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands." During a confessional, the momager said she would protect her daughter's hand "without missing a beat on social media." "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant," she added. While it was determined she had carpal tunnel syndrome, her antibodies later tested positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which caused her to have swollen hands and feel nauseous.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Tested Positive for COVID-19 Before Retaking the Baby Bar

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian trolled the bad press her show received.

Kim faced another health struggle when she and her kids, North and Saint, tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm feeling pretty s-----," she said in a confessional on KUWTK. "North and I kept feeling really sick, and we took tests right before I went to bed and when I woke up in the morning the tests came back positive. We're supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I've just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study." At the time, she was scheduled to retake the exam after receiving a 474 score, which was below the passing score of 560.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Broke Her Foot Before the Holidays 2024

Source: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Kim Kardashian still made an appearance at the SKIMS NYC opening despite the injury.

Just a few weeks before the 2024 holiday season, Kim shared a photo of her injured foot and a pair of crutches. "FML," she wrote, adding Fergie's "Clumsy" as the background music. "Broken foot for the holidays." Despite the injury, she attended the SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening Event in New York City on a black mobility scooter, which complemented her cleavage-baring corset top and matching skinny jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Announced a Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian said her doctors detected a 'small aneurysm' in her brain.