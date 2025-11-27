Inside Kim Kardashian's Health Woes: From Psoriasis to a Broken Foot and a Brain Aneurysm
Nov. 27 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian Was Diagnosed With Psoriasis
Kim Kardashian leverages her platforms to share her health issues and raise awareness.
The reality TV star learned was diagnosed with psoriasis when she visited her dermatologist in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, her sister Khloé Kardashian thought it was a ringworm.
"It's not ringworm. Khloé was off," her doctor said. "But it is psoriasis."
According to Kim, Kris Jenner "has always had" the same condition.
"I mean, my career is doing ad campaigns and swimsuit photo shoots," the KKW Beauty mogul said in a confessional. "People don't understand the pressure on me to look perfect. When I gain a pound, it's in the headlines. Imagine what the tabloids would do me if they saw all these spots?"
In the years since, she has battled the skin condition and dealt with flare-ups, including a 2019 psoriatic arthritis episode that left her unable to use her hands.
In a 2024 Instagram Story update, Kim posted a video showing her leg covered in cream and plastic wrap due to a psoriasis flare-up.
"My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there but one night of intense cream and saran wrap changes everything," she said. "It's obviously still there but the intense itching goes away so I have to do that twice a week."
Kim Kardashian Experienced Preeclampsia During Her First Pregnancy
The mom-of-four suffered preeclampsia during her first pregnancy with North West, causing her to "swell uncontrollably." She was induced at 34 1/2 weeks due to her serious blood pressure condition, and she later found out she had placenta accreta, as well.
Kim said having the placenta removed after giving birth to North was "the most painful experience" of her life, adding, "There's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery."
She endured another high-risk pregnancy with her second child, Saint West.
"They think I ll have placenta accreta again, so if the placenta grows a little bit deeper than it did last time, then they are prepared to have my uterus removed, which is a little scary for me," she told C Magazine.
Kim underwent five reproductive surgeries in a year and a half after her first two pregnancies. On her doctors' advice not to carry another child, she welcomed Chicago and Psalm via surrogates.
Kim Kardashian Developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, the SKIMS founder revealed her doctors asked her to give her wrist a rest by not using her phone.
"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," she told Kris and Khloé. "Paxy [Erin Paxton], will you come over here and help me?"
"What are you having her do?" Khloé asked, to which Kim responded, "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this. So, I'm having Paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."
During a confessional, the momager said she would protect her daughter's hand "without missing a beat on social media."
"I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant," she added.
While it was determined she had carpal tunnel syndrome, her antibodies later tested positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which caused her to have swollen hands and feel nauseous.
Kim Kardashian Tested Positive for COVID-19 Before Retaking the Baby Bar
Kim faced another health struggle when she and her kids, North and Saint, tested positive for COVID-19.
"I'm feeling pretty s-----," she said in a confessional on KUWTK. "North and I kept feeling really sick, and we took tests right before I went to bed and when I woke up in the morning the tests came back positive. We're supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I've just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study."
At the time, she was scheduled to retake the exam after receiving a 474 score, which was below the passing score of 560.
Kim Kardashian Broke Her Foot Before the Holidays 2024
Just a few weeks before the 2024 holiday season, Kim shared a photo of her injured foot and a pair of crutches.
"FML," she wrote, adding Fergie's "Clumsy" as the background music. "Broken foot for the holidays."
Despite the injury, she attended the SKIMS NYC Flagship Opening Event in New York City on a black mobility scooter, which complemented her cleavage-baring corset top and matching skinny jeans.
Kim Kardashian Announced a Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis
Kim faced another health setback when she disclosed that she suffered a brain aneurysm due to stress.
"There was a little aneurysm," she told her family during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on October 23.
A few days later, she gave an update on her diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America alongside her All's Fair castmates.
"I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars (Sinai Medical Center)," she said. "Just tune in next week. But everything works out."