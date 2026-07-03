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Will Taylor Swift Perform at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce? Here's What to Expect

will taylor swift perform wedding travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Several potential performers have emerged as anticipation builds for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding.

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July 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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It's a love story, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly ready to say "yes"!

Amid growing buzz over the couple's rumored New York City wedding, several celebrities — including Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham — were spotted arriving at the rehearsal dinner on July 2. Multiple news outlets, including The New York Times and ABC News, reported that Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding will include more than 1,000 guests, while about 100 guests are expected to attend the rehearsal dinner.

Ahead of the reported ceremony, read on to find out whether Swift is expected to perform at the high-profile celebration.

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Will Taylor Take the Stage at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce?

will taylor swift perform wedding travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests reportedly signed NDAs.

As of press time, it remains unclear whether "The Tortured Poets Department" singer will perform on her big day. However, several outlets have claimed that Swift and Kelce's multi-day wedding celebration had already begun ahead of their reported July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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Who Will Perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

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will taylor swift perform wedding travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is rumored to be taking place ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

In an October 2025 interview, the "Lover" singer was asked whether her longtime friend Ed Sheeran would perform at her wedding.

"Oh, I mean it would be hard to keep him from it, I think," she admitted. "He's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' It's like, 'Ed, if there's a stage you know that you'll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."

Swift added, "That's the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing, we love writing, and we love singing. We're like, 'Oh, don't make me sing! All right!' … It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything."

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also expected to perform at the reception for Swift and Kelce's "Wedding-palooza," per Page Six.

"I've heard Taylor invited so many people it's going to be bigger than the Met Gala," a source teased.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Already Married?

will taylor swift perform wedding travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly have a larger celebration at Madison Square Garden.

While fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift in her wedding dress outside Madison Square Garden, sources told Page Six the couple had already said "I do" in private before their lavish celebrations.

Another music insider made a similar claim, saying Swift and Kelce "already got legally married."

Neither Swift nor Kelce's representatives have confirmed the latest report.

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