Prince Harry Will Return to the U.K. With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet So They Can Spend Time With Ailing King Charles

"I’m not surprised that Harry has only made a flying visit. I think he will have wanted to see his father face-to-face to offer his support, but he will also not want to make the King’s health issue appear more serious by staying around," Professor Pauline Maclaran told an outlet. "He is also likely to want to get back to his family in the U.S."

Harry's meeting with Charles was reportedly short, but he will hopefully return to the U.K. with his two toddlers in the near future.

"This does seem to be a very positive step in terms of developing better relations with his father," Maclaran added. "I imagine he may make a longer visit in due course to allow the King to meet his grandchildren face-to-face."