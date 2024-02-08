Prince Harry Will Return to the U.K. With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet So They Can Spend Time With Ailing King Charles
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. without any of his family members to visit his father, King Charles, after His Majesty announced he was diagnosed with cancer. But next time, it looks like he will bring along his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to spend time with Charles.
"I’m not surprised that Harry has only made a flying visit. I think he will have wanted to see his father face-to-face to offer his support, but he will also not want to make the King’s health issue appear more serious by staying around," Professor Pauline Maclaran told an outlet. "He is also likely to want to get back to his family in the U.S."
Harry's meeting with Charles was reportedly short, but he will hopefully return to the U.K. with his two toddlers in the near future.
"This does seem to be a very positive step in terms of developing better relations with his father," Maclaran added. "I imagine he may make a longer visit in due course to allow the King to meet his grandchildren face-to-face."
OK! previously reported sources close to the Windsors predicted the veteran is focused on rebuilding his connection to the King.
“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider told an outlet.
“I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute," the source noted.
Biographer Katie Nicholl explained how Harry's travels are reflection of where he stands with his brood.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," the expert told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
According to Nicholl, Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the intimate reunion was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Harry has made several trips to the U.K. for his various lawsuits, but before his most recent excursion, he hadn't seen his dad since his 2023 coronation.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl stated.
