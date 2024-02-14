King Charles Skipped the 'Usual Greeting' With Prince Harry During His 24-Hour U.K. Trip
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to spend time with King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer. Although the pair's meeting was brief, royal expert Michael Cole believes His Majesty didn't stick to protocol when chatting with his youngest child.
“The important thing for somebody who has just got cancer is not to contract any infections," Cole told GB News. “Harry had been at 30,000 feet, breathing the same air of up to 150 other people."
“You can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer," the commentator continued. “When the prodigal son returned to Clarence House, I don’t think there was going to be any embracing there.”
Harry and Charles' meeting was the men's first time coming together since the 2023 coronation.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the duke hopes to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England in the near future.
"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," a source revealed to an outlet. "That's been made very clear to him."
"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused," they continued.
- Prince Harry 'Wants to Bring Lilibet and Archie' to the U.K. to Spend Time With Cancer-Stricken King Charles
- King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Should 'Not Be a Basis' for Reconciling With Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr. States
- Prince Harry Eager to Make 'Reconciliation Plan' With King Charles Work Amid His Cancer Battle
Relationship expert Louella Alderson predicted Charles and Harry are entering a new stage of their bond.
"It’s possible that King Charles’s personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship," Alderson said in an interview.
“It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times,” she explained.
On Monday, February 5, the palace updated the public on Charles' well-being after his corrective operation.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During Charles' health battle, he will take a step away from engagements.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”