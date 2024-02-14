King Charles Skipped the 'Usual Greeting' With Prince Harry During His 24-Hour U.K. Trip

“The important thing for somebody who has just got cancer is not to contract any infections," Cole told GB News. “Harry had been at 30,000 feet, breathing the same air of up to 150 other people."

“You can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer," the commentator continued. “When the prodigal son returned to Clarence House, I don’t think there was going to be any embracing there.”

Harry and Charles' meeting was the men's first time coming together since the 2023 coronation.