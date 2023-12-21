Willie Nelson Reveals He Tried to Commit Suicide a 'Couple of Times' During His 'Drinking Days'

Nelson revealed things got serious with Matthews, but his mother did not want them to get married because they were both so young. In the end, they decided to elope.

However, their relationship — which lasted from 1952 through 1962 — was far from all sunshine and roses.

"We had a lot of fun together but we fought, and we both were drinking a lot in those days," he continued. "One morning we got in this argument, and she picked up this fork and threw it across the table and it stuck in my side. It sounded like a tuning fork.”