Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Has Not Been Bailed Out of Jail 12 Days After Indecent Exposure Arrest

Source: MEGA
Apr. 18 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Was mom not willing to front the cash?

Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley, 27, has not been bailed out of jail 12 days after she was arrested for indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operation.

wynonna judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd is a mother-of-two.

The 59-year-old’s daughter was in Alabama when she was taken in by the Millbrook Police Department in the early evening of April 5 after reportedly exposing her chest and “lower body” at a highway intersection.

A few days later, Kelley was additionally charged with soliciting prostitution.

The famous country singer’s offspring’s court date was originally set for April 11 but has been postponed to April 25. Kelley’s bond was set at $2,500.

Kelley did an interview with the The New York Post on April 13, where she denied her charges.

wynonna judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd is married to Cactus Moser.

“I gave them all my information,” she claimed. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.’”

Though it was reported Kelley was holding a sign which read “ride for a ride,” she said the message “honestly” read, “Help me with my ride.”

Kelley also alleged she was being treated differently due to her mother’s fame, adding that Judd has apparently “blocked my number.”

“My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it,” Kelley stated. “I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---.”

wynonna judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd is a famous American country singer.

Wynonna Judd
Another source shared Judd’s side of the story.

They claimed the mother-of-two has been "very distraught" since her daughter's arrest and has been "working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace" in recent months.

"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she's powerless," the insider spilled. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."

The insider noted how the family had bonded since Judd’s mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022, making Kelley’s behavior even more devastating.

wynonna judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd's daughter was arrested on April 5.

"The family all finally became close again following Naomi's death," the source shared, adding how the birth of Kelley’s daughter, Kaliyah, jumpstarted the reconciliation.

"Grace giving Wynonna a granddaughter weeks before Naomi took her life was the best thing that could have happened because she has been able to channel her pain into love for Kaliyah," the insider explained. "Wynonna is prepared to take care of Kaliyah if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."

Source: OK!

However, Wynonna "just doesn't know if there is anything else she can do except for what she is doing already" when it comes to Kelley's behavior.

