YouTube Star Graham 'Dingo' Dinkelman Dead at 44 After Complications From Venomous Snake Bite
Renowned YouTube star and wildlife conservationist Graham "Dingo" Dinkelman, 44, passed away after complications from a venomous snake bite.
The incident occurred last month, leading to a month-long battle for Dinkelman's life.
The YouTuber's wife, Kristy, thanked Dingo's fans for the outpouring of support in a Facebook statement on Saturday, October 26.
"Today is one month since the incident, and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world," she wrote. "Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us, and we are so grateful for this."
Despite the conservationist's tremendous strength and resilience, he succumbed to his injuries, surrounded by his family.
Kristy's message reflected on Dinkelman's impact on the world, stating: "His presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him and supported him."
Dingo reportedly had an allergy to snake venom, leading to anaphylactic shock following the bite.
Kristy shared details about the incident in a statement on September 30.
"He is currently in ICU, on a ventilator and in an induced coma. We have a very long road ahead of us, but Dingo is being cared for by an incredible team of amazing doctors and nurses, whose we are so grateful for," she explained at the time. "My husband is the toughest, bravest and strongest man I know, and [our kids] TJ, Maddy, Rex and I are so thankful that he has fought so hard to stay with us and are really praying and trusting for a miracle."
Graham was born on June 15, 1980, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. From a young age, the beloved YouTuber had a keen interest in wildlife, particularly reptiles.
He attended Maritzburg College, where he sparked his passion for conservation, which would become a huge part of his adult life. After completing his education, Dingo initially worked for the Natal Parks Board, which allowed him to immerse himself in animal conservation. During this time, Dingo began rescuing and rehabilitating animals in his own home, gaining hands-on experience with several different species.
Eventually, his dedication to wildlife preservation led him to quit his job and fully devote his time and energy to the animals he loved, starting his YouTube channel revolving around his conservation efforts.
In 2021, he established Dingo's Farm and Reptile Park at Piggly Wiggly in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, which provides hands-on educational experiences for adults and kids alike.
Dingo is survived by Kristy and their three children.