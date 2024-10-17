Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed for Spending the Day 'Falconing' With Donald Trump Jr. After His Mother's Death
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced backlash on social media after sharing photos of him and Donald Trump Jr. spending the day together shortly after his mother Ethel Kennedy's funeral.
"Thank you to everyone who supported our day of falconing in the Hudson Valley, including our sweepstakes winner and @DonaldJTrumpJr.," he captioned the carousel "Major respect for Don as a woodsman, naturalist and conservationist."
One critic in the comments section wrote, "Really? Your mother was buried today and this is a post?! Can you not make it political. I'm certain Ethel would not support Donald Trump. Certainly not your father. This makes me more against Trump than listening to his nonsense in this campaign."
A second user replied, "Please tell me you weren't doing this instead of being at your mom's funeral?!"
As OK! previously reported, Ethel, widow of Robert Kennedy, passed away at 96 years old after suffering a stroke. She was a grandmother to 34 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
"It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy," Joe Kennedy III, her grandson, wrote on October 10. "She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week."
Her funeral was held on Wednesday, October 16. Despite the Instagram user's concerns, R.F.K. Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines were spotted holding hands at the somber event.
Last week, the former presidential hopeful — who suspended his campaign to join forces with Donald Trump earlier this year — also penned a lengthy tribute to his mother on his X account.
R.F.K. Jr. gushed of his mother, "Even as she declined in recent months, she never lost her sense of fun, her humor, her spark, her spunk, and her joie de vivre. She wrung joy from every moment, but for 56 years she has spoken with yearning of the day she would reunite with her beloved husband ... She was never more enthusiastic about the afterlife than when she considered that she would also be reunited with her many dogs, including 16 Irish setters — all conveniently named 'Rusty.'" He claimed she'd been endowed "with a perpetual attitude of gratitude that fueled her taste for adventure and an irrepressible buoyancy in a life beset by a continuous parade of heartbreaking tragedies."
"I credit her for all my virtues. I’m grateful for her generosity in overlooking my faults," he concluded.