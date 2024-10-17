Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed for Spending the Day 'Falconing' With Donald Trump Jr. After His Mother's Death

R.F.K. Jr. gushed of his mother, "Even as she declined in recent months, she never lost her sense of fun, her humor, her spark, her spunk, and her joie de vivre. She wrung joy from every moment, but for 56 years she has spoken with yearning of the day she would reunite with her beloved husband ... She was never more enthusiastic about the afterlife than when she considered that she would also be reunited with her many dogs, including 16 Irish setters — all conveniently named 'Rusty.'" He claimed she'd been endowed "with a perpetual attitude of gratitude that fueled her taste for adventure and an irrepressible buoyancy in a life beset by a continuous parade of heartbreaking tragedies."

"I credit her for all my virtues. I’m grateful for her generosity in overlooking my faults," he concluded.