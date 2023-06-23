Zachary Ty Bryan Confirms He Copied Armie Hammer's Divorce Statement: 'I Literally Did Not Know What to Say'
In case one controversial man doesn't know the right thing to say, he can always rely on the words of another disgraced celebrity.
Zachary Ty Bryan announced in September 2020 that he and his ex-wife Carly Matros were divorcing after 12 years of marriage, however, social media users quickly noticed he used the same exact statement Armie Hammer had shared regarding his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers just two months prior.
During a recent interview with a news publication, Bryan confessed to plagiarizing Hammer's words, admitting he did so "because I literally did not know what to say, and he was literally going through the same thing as I was."
"I don't know Armie but I remember thinking that his statement was perfectly said, probably written by a publicist, so I thought, 'Let's go,'" he added of the joint statement released by Hammer and Chambers one year before a woman named Effie accused the Rebecca actor of violently raping her and forcing her to participate in his cannibalistic fantasies.
The stolen divorce statement read: "Almost fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."
Bryan made a small edit to Hammer's announcement, which wrote that he and Chambers had been "best friends" for 13 years.
During the recent interview, the Home Improvement star called Matros "an incredible human being, an incredible mother."
He additionally reflected on his failure as a husband during their lengthy relationship, confessing: "I was just in party freaking mode."
"Making movies, traveling, drinking. I wasn’t living the way I was raised; you know what I mean? I was not being a faithful husband, and I was not being the best me," Bryan spilled.
"I thought I would be able to go out and do whatever I wanted, have fun, come home and be a family man with my kids. That’s not how the real world works," he concluded.
Bryan and Matros share four children: Jordana, born in 2014, twins Gemma and Taylor, born in 2016, and their son Pierce, born in 2019.
The dad-of-seven also shares three kids with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who he was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting in October 2020.
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Bryan.