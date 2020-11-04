It’s getting hard to *keep up* with which Kardashian-Jenner family member is under fire for their insensitive social media postings. Kylie Jenner is the newest member to take the heat after promoting the restock of her makeup line as the 2020 presidential election results roll in.

“Happy birthday sister 🖤 the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on KylieCosmetics.com ✨,” the 23-year-old wrote via Instagram and Twitter on Election Day.

Fans were far from pleased as they took to the comment section to question the media personality. “Kylie, there is an election going on. I think this could’ve waited?” one Instagram user wrote. “There is an election CURRENTLY unfolding and you choose to post a thirst trap for Kendall’s bday. On brand babe,” another follower chimed in.

“Kylie we love you but not the time,” a Twitter user responded. “GIRL read the goddamn room for once,” another wrote while someone else added: “Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight.”

GIRL read the goddamn room for once pic.twitter.com/emt9eGUDLW — amelia (@cruelmirrorbaIl) November 4, 2020

The public hasn’t been impressed with the Kardashian-Jenner Klan lately. Kylie’s posts on November 3 come right after sister Kendall Jenner, 25, received backlash for hosting a giant Halloween birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans called out the model for a sign at her party that said, “No Social Media.”

“Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind,” the sign read. The request was obviously ignored as multiple photos were taken, showing Kylie, Justin Bieber, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Scott Disick, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith and more at the crowded shindig.

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it…. pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

Prior to Kendall’s scandalous soirée, Kim was shamed for taking her closest inner circle on a $1M surprise trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. While explaining how nice it was to go to a place “where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim posted an array of photoshoot shots from the glamorous trip.

“This is quite literally the most tone-deaf thing you’ve ever posted (kimono aside),” one user commented via her Instagram. “Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today,” one follower wrote while another chimed in, writing: “Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties.”

Despite receiving a ton of criticism for her posts, the mother of four continued to show off her luxurious getaway with her A-list family and friends.