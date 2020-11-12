Moving on for good? Larsa Pippen posted a cryptic message on Thursday, November 12, via Instagram — just a few days after she dished about her falling out with the Kardashian family.

“Pray, and then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome,” the message reads. “Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

Of course, Pippen’s fans couldn’t help show her some love. One person wrote, “Girl, we all know how the Kardashians are. #TeamLarsa,” while another echoed, “I stand with Larsa.” A third user added, “I loved your interview. God sees everything. Stay positive, gorgeous.”

On Monday, November 9, the reality star revealed why Kim Kardashian no longer follows her on social media and where the two stand today.

“I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” The Real Housewives of Miami alum said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

Pippen even blasted Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, and said that he’s one of the reasons why she doesn’t speak with the KKW Beauty founder.

“[Kanye] talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she shared, adding that “he has literally brainwashed the whole family.”

Pippen also claimed she dated Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, before they were an item. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” she explained. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

At the moment, none of the Kardashian clan has spoken up about Pippen’s bombshell claims. However, Kylie Jenner’s former bestie Jordyn Woods — who kissed Thompson during a night out in 2019 — seemingly dissed Pippen on social media.

“Make it make sense,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter. “So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it,” one fan tweeted, which Woods “liked.”

Following Pippen’s interview, Khloé seemingly unfollowed the basketball player on Instagram. Get the scoop here!