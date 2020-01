Photo credit: Siesta Key Instagram

Juliette shot back, “Am I supposed to [know this]? I just heard you were having an affair with a married woman.” The comment was in reference to Lindsie’s August 2019 scandal after her father Todd, 50, accused her of having an affair with Robby and Bachelorette alum Josh Murray Josh denied the claims and Robby revealed at the time that they were caught having sex on a security camera