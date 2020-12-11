She’s a star! Ariana DeBose is lighting up the small screen as the breakout star of Ryan Murphy’s TV take on the celebrated Broadway musical The Prom.

From the glittery opening credits to the all-out dance finale, The Prom is a triumph. The musical film features a cast of Hollywood A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and more.

The TV spectacle is a storyline that puts inclusivity and representation at the forefront, shining a spotlight on what matters most: LOVE!

For DeBose, who identifies as Afro-Latina and queer, being able to live her truth and tell the story of two young woman falling in love was a dream come true.

The 29-year-old actress plays Alyssa, a popular high school student secretly dating her classmate, Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), who gets banned from the prom after she tells everyone that she wants to attend with a girl.

Although Streep and Kidman shine in the film, at the center of the story is Alyssa and Emma and their quest to find themselves and be who they are together.

“There were many people like myself who never really imagined that women who identify as queer or lesbian would ever be romantic leads. And yet here we are. So that’s really thrilling and exciting,” DeBose told ET.

With The Prom out now on Netflix, DeBose is a star you need to get used to seeing.

So who is the Broadway diva melting our hearts on the small screen and on stage? OK! gets to know Ariana DeBose.