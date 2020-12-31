trending in NEWS

Nostalgia! Former boybander Ashley Parker Angel had every girl (and many guys) melting with his romantic voice, blond hair and handsome good looks in the early ‘00s pop group, O-Town.

Angel received fame on the hit ABC series, Making The Band, which tracked the formation of the pop supergroup. O-Town became an overnight sensation with hits such as “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing,” making Angel a bonafide superstar.

After the boys of O-Town parted ways, Angel set out to ditch his teen idol image and embarked on a solo career, which was documented in the MTV docuseries, There and Back.

The 39-year-old singer has starred on Broadway — first in Hairspray as teen heartthrob Link Larkin, then as Fiyero in the long-running musical Wicked.

Angel shares one kid, Lyric, with ex-fiancé Tiffany Lynn.

It’s been 20 years this month since O-Town launched their first single, but for many of us, it feels like it was just yesterday. Angel has grown up since then, but one thing remains the same — he is still FINE AF.

