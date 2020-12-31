Nostalgia! Former boybander Ashley Parker Angel had every girl (and many guys) melting with his romantic voice, blond hair and handsome good looks in the early ‘00s pop group, O-Town.

Angel received fame on the hit ABC series, Making The Band, which tracked the formation of the pop supergroup. O-Town became an overnight sensation with hits such as “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing,” making Angel a bonafide superstar.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER‘S SON JOSEPH‘S *BODY IS A WONDERLAND* — 10 SEXY SNAPS

After the boys of O-Town parted ways, Angel set out to ditch his teen idol image and embarked on a solo career, which was documented in the MTV docuseries, There and Back.

The 39-year-old singer has starred on Broadway — first in Hairspray as teen heartthrob Link Larkin, then as Fiyero in the long-running musical Wicked.

SKYLAR ASTIN‘S BODY HITS ALL THE RIGHT NOTES — SEE THE ACTOR’S SEXIEST PICS

Angel shares one kid, Lyric, with ex-fiancé Tiffany Lynn.

It’s been 20 years this month since O-Town launched their first single, but for many of us, it feels like it was just yesterday. Angel has grown up since then, but one thing remains the same — he is still FINE AF.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Angel’s sexiest photos.