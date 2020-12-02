Pop superstar Selena Gomez set the internet on fire earlier this week when she was linked to NBA star Jimmy Butler.

According to celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, a user claimed they overheard the staff at the New York City French bistro Lucien preparing for the arrival of the Rare Beauty founder and a group of basketball players.

The Daily Mail reported that Gomez was spotted with Butler on “what seemed like a date.”

The Disney Channel star has had a rocky relationship history. She most infamously dated pop prince Justin Bieber for many years before he married Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez has also been linked to actor Orlando Bloom and, most recently, 2021 Super Bowl Halftime performer The Weeknd.

So who is the new man that has caught the eye of the “Look At Her Now” singer?

OK! gets to know Gomez’s rumored new boo in 5 pics.