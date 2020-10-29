David Guillod, a Hollywood producer who has worked on films such as Atomic Blonde and Extraction, was arrested on Wednesday, October 28, by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division on suspicion of sexual assault.

Guillod is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman during an “evening meeting” on October 21, the LAPD reported, according to Variety. Detectives from LAPD’s special assault unit came to his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on October 28, where they conducted a search, and he was taken into custody.

Guillod is in custody at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center and is being held on $5 million bail as of Thursday, October 29. Guillod’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, told the Los Angeles Times that his client was arrested but couldn’t give any other information regarding the case.

Just four months ago, Guillod was charged with drugging, kidnapping and raping four women. In June, Guillod — who was out on bail at the time — surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara. He had been released from custody after posting bail. The alleged attacks occurred between 2012 and 2015 in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties. However, Guillod has denied the allegations.

A spokeswoman for Guillod said that there is an “overwhelming amount of evidence [that] has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing,” which will help his case.

In 2017, the businessman stepped away from his job as chief executive of Primal Wave Entertainment after Ted star Jessica Barth accused him of raping and drugging her five years earlier when he was her manager. At first, Barth wrote a blog post about the incident, where she didn’t publicly give away his name, but then later came forward.

Barth reported her case to the LAPD and is one of the four victims whose cases are being investigated by Santa Barbara authorities.

This is not the first time Guillod has made headlines, either. In 2014, he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee during a 2014 retreat.

If convicted on 11 felony charges, Guillod faces up to 21 years in jail.