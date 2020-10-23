When the trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm made its debut, the question on everybody’s mind was: Who plays Borat’s daughter?

Maria Bakalova stars as Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, Tutar — aka Sandra Jessica Parker. In the film, Borat attempts to offer her as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence as part of a ploy to bring honor back to Kazakhstan.

Borat 2 made headlines recently when a clip showed former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani caught in a promiscuous situation with his hands down his pants.

Tutar — played by Bakalova — staged an interview for a fake conservative news program with the former mayor. Afterward, she suggested having a drink in a hotel room, which was rigged with cameras. The two hung out, and he can be seen lying on his back and reaching his hands into his pants. Sacha Baron Cohen reprised his role as Borat and runs in and interrupts the pair screaming, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

President Trump’s attorney addressed the video on Twitter, calling it a “complete fabrication.” Giuliani said he was “tucking in” his shirt after “taking off the recording equipment.” He goes on to say that “at no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate.”

“If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he concluded.

Few people are able to match Cohen’s wit and humor on screen, but Bakalova managed to steal the show as Borat’s sidekick in the sequel to the hit 2006 mockumentary, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

So who is the 24-year-old actress destined for superstardom? OK! gives you 5 fast facts about Maria Bakalova.