Fasten your seatbelt, folks! Clare Crawley has 31 men vying for her heart on this season of The Bachelorette — which premieres on Tuesday, October 13 — and Chris Harrison teased that the hairstylist will definitely make things interesting.

“Clare took us on a journey the likes of which we have never seen,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “This will be a roller-coaster unlike any other.”

According to the show’s host, the 39-year-old blonde beauty — who was a finalist on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014 — is serious about finding her husband. “Clare is always one … that wears her heart on her sleeve,” Harrison, 49, noted. “She is always emotional. She’s not a Bachelorette where I had to think, ‘Where is she right now emotionally? Where does she stand right now?’ Clare is ready to express herself.”

“She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn’t about the pomp and circumstance for her,” he explained. “It wasn’t about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it.”

In a trailer from September 14, Harrison tells Crawley that she has “blown up” The Bachelorette with all of her drama. So, what could the dad of two be referring to? For one, Crawley’s season was delayed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, she chatted with some of her suitors before filming started.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance,” a source told PEOPLE. “It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Crawley and contestant Dale Moss got engaged after only 12 days of filming, and Tayshia Adams was brought in to be the new leading lady. Ultimately, Harrison wouldn’t confirm Adams’ role this season, saying, “She’s not not the Bachelorette.”

Harrison described this season as “turbulent, tumultuous, dramatic, and wild,” adding that “Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble],” referring to the show’s quarantined set in Palm Springs, Calif.

“I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette,” he concluded.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.