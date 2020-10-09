Oooh, things are getting nasty!

During the Thursday, October 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family headed to Palm Springs for a bonding trip, but it didn’t turn out that way as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner got into a fight over an outfit that they both wanted to slip in.

The episode saw Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian bonding again, but their affection for each other on the episode was shadowed by their younger sisters getting into a brawl on the way home.

Kylie and Corey Gamble were heading back to Los Angeles after their night out with the family, and Kendall thought it would be OK to join her sister, hoping that she could drop her home.

However, a drunken Kylie was in no mood for a favor, and the argument between Kylie and Kendall escalated at this point.

“Why would I drop you home, Kendall?” Kylie asked. “I’m not going to drive through the city to drop you home.”

Then, the group stopped at a gas station so that Kylie could go to the bathroom, and this is when Kendall called Journey, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé. She sobbed on the phone ,and the women on the other end of the line had no idea what was going on with the supermodel.

“Corey, I’m not getting in a f***ing random car by myself!” Kendall yelled. “Kendall! No one promised to take you home! Why would I drive you over the hill?!” Kylie yelled back at her sister.

Kendall then accused Corey of saying “f*** you” to her. It was then that other ladies managed to find Kendall to figure out what was going on at the scene.

“They just left you here?!” Kris asked.

Kendall later said in a confessional: “I don’t think I ever would’ve thought either of them were capable of taking it to that level with me, especially because I was just kind of chillin’ and asked a simple question. I didn’t see it ever getting to that point. I already know Kylie is going to downplay the situation and make it seem like she did nothing wrong.”

Kylie’s side of the story was that Kendall has been “saying may things” to her family. And that there was a “lot of miscommunication” as she thought she [Kylie] was going to take her all the way to her house in Beverly Hills. However, Kylie said that she never agreed to that and things got “very out of hand.”

The person in the family who was most affected by Kylie and Kendall’s fight was their momager, Kris.

“It really chips away at me when anybody in my family is in a bad place with one another,” she said. “No matter how big or how small, it just destroys me. So … it looks like we’re going to be having another sleepless night!”