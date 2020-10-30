Wow! As if 2020 wasn’t already wild enough — Chelsea Houska DeBoer is leaving MTV’s hit reality series Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons.

Her dad, Randy Houska announced the shocking news on Friday.

Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side https://t.co/fHunEOyZdl — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2020

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2,” the reality dad tweeted. “What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska’s entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

Fans immediately commented on his announcement, wishing the Teen Mom success in the future and saying how much they would miss her.

“I am sad to see her go. She is the true success story and ironically one of the only teen moms that have a healthy father daughter relationship,” one user wrote. Another said, “Selfishly I’m going to miss seeing her family and seeing what they are all up to. Wishing them ALL the best!,” and a third commented, “I’m so proud of @ChelseaHouska – her journey is my favorite.”

TEEN MOM 2 TEN SEASONS LATER: BABIES, BREAKUPS AND BLOWOUTS, THE CAST THEN AND NOW

The big news comes one month after Chelsea announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 with husband Cole DeBoer. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” the MTV star wrote on Instagram.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2016 and currently share two children together: Watson, 3, and Layne, 2. She also shares daughter Aubree, with estranged ex Adam Lind.

We were introduced to Chelsea in 2009 on MTV’s hit docuseries 16 and Pregnant. At the time she was expecting her first child with her high school sweetheart Lind. The couple tried to make their relationship work through many arguments, hurtful words and malicious actions on behalf of her ex. The couple eventually called it quits for good in 2014.

Chelsea’s world turned around later that year when she met her current husband Cole at a gas station. “He was across at the other pump,” she told Us Weekly in 2015. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy… I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk’, A few days later, he contacted me on social media.”

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BEST TEEN MOM ALUM CLAP BACKS TO HATERS

Currently the happy couple are building their family dream home in South Dakota. The reality couple broke ground on their new home in April, and the 29-year-old reality TV star keeps up updated regularly on Instagram on the current status of their humble abode.

Chelsea has endured heartbreak, breakups, makeups and triumphs over 10 seasons of MTV’s hit show Teen Mom 2, and we are sad to see the mama go.

Cheers to you, Chelsea!