The Duchess of Sussex is claiming her man!

Prince Harry won’t be playing polo anytime soon while living in Santa Barbara, Calif., as his wife allegedly banned him from playing in the U.S. Meghan Markle recently learned about “a group of rich ‘polo girls’ who go after men even if they’re married,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “And Harry is considered to be the ultimate catch.”

The 39-year-old has “done her research and knows who to watch,” the source added. “They aren’t going to get near Harry.” Meghan feels it’s best for the red-headed prince to avoid temptation by not playing the sport altogether.

This isn’t the first time the Suits alum was depicted as a jealous wife. Women’s Day previously claimed Meghan banned her hubby, 36, from hanging out with his female friends. The mother of one is also extremely insecure about his ex-girlfriends, but is trying to appear confident, a source told the outlet. Other than Harry’s female friends, Meghan allegedly tried keeping the Duke of Sussex away from friend Guy Pelly, as she thinks he is a bad influence on Harry.

Meghan’s jealously even comes into play with the royal family. According to Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, the actress is jealous of sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The power couple announced they would be stepping away from their royal duties around the same time as Middleton’s birthday. Samantha noted if her half-sister wasn’t jealous of the 38-year-old, she would’ve chosen any other day.

The royal-turned-Hollywood couple moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in March. Despite trying to make the bustling city their permanent home, Harry “absolutely hated” the lack of privacy and wanted out. Soon after, Meghan and Harry found their forever home in the celeb-filled Montecito community in Santa Barbara for $14.56 million.

Since their move over the pond, Meghan and Harry have been focused on rebranding themselves as Hollywood stars. They signed a $150M Netflix deal at the beginning of September and just launched their philanthropic site called Archewell.

Unfortunately for Meghan, fame comes with fans. Let’s see how she does with Harry in the Hollywood spotlight.