They grow up so fast! Proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed that their one-year-old son, Archie, is hitting some major milestones and couldn’t be happier that they’re home to celebrate them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Malala Yousafzai on Sunday, October 12, via a live video chat to celebrate The International Day of the Girl and opened up about their family time. “We were both there for his first steps,” Harry said of his son. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” the Suits actress added. “We’d miss a lot of those moments. So it’s been a lot of good family time.”

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old told the Evening Standard — while on a video call to kick of Black History Month in the U.K. — that Archie has been doing really well as the family settles into their new life in Santa Barbara, Calif. “[Archie] is so good,” the brunette beauty said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

The red-headed prince, 36, revealed that he and Archie spend a lot of time outside together since the parents have been lucky enough to work from home. “I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League,” he explained during a video chat in August. “Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.”

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY SHARE NEW PIC OF BABY ARCHIE IN VIDEO MONTAGE OF THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2019

After announcing the duo would be stepping away from their royal duties earlier this year, the power couple found their “permanent home” in the Montecito community over the summer. “Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free,” an insider told PEOPLE. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.” Their $14.65 million new family home is in the same community as Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore and Ariana Grande.

The actress had her eye on the beautiful Montecito community prior to their move, as she “visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture.” The young family sought a quiet and private community that would allow Archie to “have as normal a life as possible,” a source dished to Page Six.

Meghan and Harry originally tried moving to L.A., but the Duke “absolutely hated” the lack of privacy. The duo hoped to move closer to the Hollywood lights as they try to rebrand themselves as media personalities. “An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS

Meghan and Harry can now work on building their new production company — thanks to their $150M deal with Netflix — while never missing a precious moment with Archie!