Showing some skin… or, well… all of it! Chloë Sevigny posed naked while she was nine months pregnant for Playgirl magazine.

The 45-year-old flaunted her baby bump for the cover of the relaunched print edition in 21 photos — just weeks before she welcomed her son, Vanja, whom she shares with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, on May 2.

In the other snaps, the blonde beauty wore a see-through shirt with pink underwear and socks and also posed while covering her breasts.

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

While speaking with the outlet, the actress revealed that her pregnancy was a great surprise for the couple. “It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while,” she confessed.

“We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, ‘Wow, this one — he/she — wants to be here,'” she added.

Fortunately, since Sevigny is in the entertainment industry, she may have some flexibility when it comes to spending time with her tot. “I’m going to have to work, but I think I’ll just have to pick and choose what that is, and hopefully it won’t be that far from home,” she said.

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

In January, the Girls alum was spotted walking with her boyfriend in New York City, and her growing baby bump was on full display. During their outing, the duo — who has been dating more than a year — showed some PDA.

In September, Sevigny revealed how she’s been adjusting to motherhood. “I’m usually really good at time management. I’m actually really proud of how I get everything done in a day. I keep lists, and I’m very organized,” said told WSJ. Magazine. “Since I’ve had the baby, I’m just like, I don’t know how anybody gets anything done. I have to cook for everyone, then clean, then feed him, then clean him.

“We’re lucky we have my mother coming and helping us a few times a week for a few hours,” she added. “We’ve been lucky that Sinisa’s been home from work, and he helps all the time. He’s on Zoom calls 24 hours a day, half of them holding the baby.”