John Legend dedicated his song “Never Break” to wife Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards after the duo announced they lost their third child due to pregnancy complications weeks prior. Dressed in all white and sitting center stage at a grand piano, the tearful EGOT winner sang, “We will never break. Built on a foundation. Strong enough to stay. We will never break.”

The legendary artist powered through his emotional performance on Wednesday, October 14. Watch it below.

Fans were brought to tears as the “All Of Me” singer sang for his wife during this trying time. “In tears watching @johnlegend sing a song dedicated to @chrissyteigen !! #neverbreak #couplegoals #truelove @BBMAs @kellyclarkson,” one Twitter user wrote while another added, “@johnlegend dedicated the song to his wife and my heart broke again #BBMAs.”

The BBMAs also took to social media to share their appreciation of the iconic singer. They wrote, “Our love for @johnlegend will Never Break. ❤️🎙,” along with a clip from Legend’s heartfelt rendition of his 2020 hit.

Following the 41-year-old’s moving performance, host Kelly Clarkson took a moment to pay her respects to the mourning couple. She told her fellow Voice coach she was sending “all my love to you and Chrissy.”

“I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily,” Clarkson said. “Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet, and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows.”

She continued: “Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night.”

Teigen kept her 32.8M Insta followers constantly updated with her pregnancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One day prior to her heartbreaking miscarriage, Teigen told her fans she had a “really scary” morning in the hospital after a huge blood clot. Her husband remained by her side the entire time, supplying her with homemade bedside sandwiches.

The model shared their loss via Instagram on September 30. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos at the hospital, holding their son. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old and the songwriter started calling their third child “Jack” as they awaited his arrival. “He will always be Jack to us,” Teigen said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote. “We will always love you.”

The power couple — who share four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles — announced the expectance of their third child in Legend’s “Wild” music video at the beginning of August. Teigen and Legend have been silent on Instagram since the heartbreaking news.