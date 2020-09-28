Congrats! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy announced on Sunday, September 27, that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Alex Kavanagh.

“Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” the 33-year-old captioned a black-and-white video of herself dancing in the kitchen with her man. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat.”

“@drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!! #family #love #travel #adventure #coronababy #thelastdance #kitchendance #encore.”

Of course, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but gush over the exciting milestone. Catherine Guidici — who also competed on Sean Lowe’s season with Murphy — wrote, “Yaaaaay! So so happy for you three ❤️❤️❤️,” while Clare Crawley added, “Ahhhh!!! Congrats!!!!!!” Arie Luyendyk Jr. commented, “So happy for you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

In February, the pair got engaged after dating more than a year. “2/4/20, a day I’ll never forget,” the blonde beauty captioned a few photos of the duo on the beach. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold.”

For his part, Kavanagh wrote, “Been waiting a very long time for this special moment @lesleyannemurphy. After spending over 18 months together side by side traveling 25 plus countries, meeting her beautiful friends and family many times at various special family occasions, Lesley making the trip down under a few times to meet the family and spend quality time getting to know everyone,” he shared.

“Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love,” he added.

It’s no surprise that the Road Les Traveled blogger — who previously dated Dean Unglert after they both appeared on Bachelor Winter Games — has a bun in the oven since she contemplated getting pregnant earlier this year. “It sucks delaying it,” she told Life & Style about her wedding plans. “I was already so [ready] for a short engagement anyway. Now, it’s like should we have a baby first? I mean, I don’t really care, I’m so nontraditional anyways, why not?”

Well, it seems like everything is just rosy for Murphy these days!