It’s her prerogative! Britney Spears tried to reassure her fans that she was “fine” amid the ongoing conservatorship battle that has plagued her for years.

The superstar posted a new video on Instagram — and it has her fans more worried about her than they were before.

“Hi, so I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me. But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” she said.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love.”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, wondering if the pop icon truly was okay? One user wrote, “We are concerned for some really legit reasons 🥺🥺Is it a pre-taped video⁉️” Another said, “NO YOUR EYES SAY DIFFERENT HUN X,” and a third asked, “is it just me or does she look more and more beaten up each day?”

Throughout the pandemic, Spears has posted several videos showing erratic behavior that have left her fans scratching their heads.

In September, the Grammy Award-winning singer posted a video of her dancing around the house in a black sports bra and yellow shorts. “How much longer is this going to go on before we all DO SOMETHING?,” a user asked in the post. While another wrote, “STRESSSSSSSED OUT! These videos stress me allll the way out lol.”

Spears has had a rough year, with many legal battles over her conservatorship. In 2008, the singer entered into the arrangement — meaning a court gave a guardian control of her personal decisions and finances — with her father, Jamie Spears, after suffering a very public breakdown.

Last month, the pop princess won a very expensive battle to expand her legal team in her quest to break free from the conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer’s lawyers argued that her goals differ from her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.” The fight for her freedom is ongoing.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, gave an inside look at how Britney has been handling the ongoing conservatorship battle and life during quarantine.

“I think that she’s doing just like the rest of us,” Jamie Lynn told GMA last month. “She’s trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that’s kind of the theme of everyone right now.”