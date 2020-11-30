Everything OK? Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley got candid on Instagram on Saturday, November 28, about her newfound fame after her first Thanksgiving with her fiancé, Dale Moss, and admitted that she is “going through things.”

“Hi. It’s me, Clare,” Crawley, 39, wrote. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

Crawley explained that just because she is a reality TV star, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t have emotions like everyone else.

“I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman,” she explained. “So, when you choose to pass judgements [sic] without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Friends and fellow Bachelor Nation stars took to the comments to show support for Crawley. “You are doing an AMAZING JOB!! Proud beyond words!! You are such a role model to everyone on how to embody all of the aspects of being human!!! Love you forever!” Michelle Money wrote, while Caroline Lunny said, “Love you sweet girl.”

Crawley also has her fans rooting for her. “&& this is why so many girls and women (including myself) look up to you,” one wrote. “You’re amazing and deserve all the love,” another gushed.

Over the summer, Crawley got engaged to Moss only two weeks into filming.

Despite the fact that Moss and Crawley fell for each other instantly, there may be some trouble in paradise. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told OK! that Moss was spotted in New York City with “three women” and then “was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend.”

“He was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks,” the insider revealed.

Days after his flirtatious NYC stint, Moss posted a snap on Instagram passionately kissing Crawley. “I got you @clarecrawley,” he captioned the post.

Three days ago, Crawley seemed to confirm that everything was good between her and Moss when she posted a clip of the couple running on the beach together with a simple love heart caption. “Twinning = Winning,” Moss commented with a heart emoji.

Crawley admitted to Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette that the criticism has not been easy to deal with.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core,” she said on the November 10 episode. “To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”