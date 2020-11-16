Trouble in paradise already? Dale Moss was spotted “getting affectionate” with a woman in New York City, a source exclusively tells OK! — just a few weeks after the handsome hunk got engaged to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette.

The 32-year-old was seen “in SoHo with three women” on Saturday, November 14 — none of which were his new fiancée. “He went to an event at Hugo Boss and was seen leaving with three model types,” the insider explains, adding that Moss appeared to have had quite a few beverages. “He was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend. Then, he was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

It wouldn’t be a total surprise if the athlete went on the show for the wrong reasons. Delaina Dixon, former cohost of VH1’s The Gossip Table, told Rob Shuter on his podcast, “Naughty But Nice,” that she met Moss in 2016, and when he found out about her television job, he asked her for advice on how to move his career forward.

“Chatting with him and hanging out with him, it’s easy to understand why Clare would fall for him so fast,” Dixon said.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

In June, the football star revealed his aspirations. “Currently, I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host,” he told Midco Sports Network. “That’s always been one of my focuses. I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand and really an empire is amazing, and I would love to model my career after him.”

In another interview, Moss told Bond Official that his goals were to “be a leading host or media personality in the entertainment industry.”

Meanwhile, after Moss popped the question to Crawley, 39, on the reality show, the two have been inseparable. So much so, the duo visited the blonde beauty’s family in Sacramento, Calif., and then went to South Dakota to hang out with his sisters.

Recently, the reality star has been house hunting in the Big Apple with Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. Moss reportedly toured a $6.5 million eight-story unit on the Lower East Side, the New York Post reported.

Even though some people criticized their relationship for moving too quickly, the model defended their connection. “For me personally, there is no explanation needed,” Moss said.

“I’ve never been afraid of commitment,” he added. “And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long.”

The lovebirds might want to expand their brood sooner than later. “Babies are definitely on the agenda!” the hairstylist told PEOPLE. “Everything since the show has been reaffirming of why I chose Dale.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

Time will tell what happens next with these two.