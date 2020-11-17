All good here? Dale Moss posted a snap of himself with his fiancée, Clare Crawley, on Monday, November 16 — just a few days after an OK! source saw the model getting flirty with another woman while out and about in New York City.

“I got you @clarecrawley,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of himself kissing Crawley, 39, in the snow in South Dakota.

The blonde beauty replied, “Take me back,” to which Moss said, “@clarecrawley next time sledding!”

Moss’ fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment. One person wrote, “So stinkin cute!!!” while another echoed, “Looks like straight out of a Hallmark movie!” A third added, “This pic is adorable.”

Things seem totally fine between the two. However, on Saturday, November 14, the athlete was spotted “getting affectionate” with a woman during a night out in the Big Apple, a source exclusively told OK!. Moss was seen “in SoHo with three women” — none of which were his new fiancée. “He went to an event at Hugo Boss and was seen leaving with three model types,” the insider added. “He was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend. Then, he was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

Meanwhile, Moss appears to be in New York City — he was recently spotted house hunting with Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant — while Crawley posted from a sauna in Sacramento, Calif.

The duo — who got engaged on the November 5 episode of The Bachelorette — recently visited Crawley’s hometown in California and then traveled to Moss’ hometown in South Dakota.

“So, we’re going to check out your old home, your high school. Where else should we go you guys?” the hairdresser said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, November 9. “Where do we go in South Dakota, Sioux Falls? Are we in Sioux Falls?”

Some people criticized their relationship and thought they were moving too quickly, but the NFL player didn’t seem to mind the haters. “For me personally, there is no explanation needed,” Moss said.

“I’ve never been afraid of commitment,” he added. “And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long.”

The hairstylist even hinted that children might even be on the horizon sooner than later. “Babies are definitely on the agenda! Everything since the show has been reaffirming of why I chose Dale,” she exclaimed.