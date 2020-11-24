Making moves … literally! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss will be spending the holidays together this year and are even looking at homes in California — just a few weeks after Moss was spotted canoodling with other women in New York City.

The duo is planning on being together on Thanksgiving, TMZ reported. Moss flew to Sacramento, Calif., to meet Crawley, 39, and they will spend time with their family and friends on both sides in San Diego, the outlet revealed.

The pair is also looking to move near Sacramento, so they can be close to Crawley’s mom, who has dementia.

“With my mom being sick, it’s important for me to be here and Dale understands and respects that,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told PEOPLE. “He told me, wherever we are, that’s home. So for now, that’s what we’ll do.”

“Everything since the show has been reaffirming of why I chose Dale,” she added. “He’s even better off camera, in person, one on one at home. Dale is the yin to my yang. And this is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The lovebirds — who got engaged on the November 5 episode of The Bachelorette — have been around each other a lot in the past few weeks, including traveling to Moss’ hometown in South Dakota.

However, the former NFL player, 32, was spotted “getting affectionate” with a woman during a night out in the Big Apple on Saturday, November 14, a source exclusively told OK!. Moss was seen “in SoHo with three women” — none of which were Crawley.

“He went to an event at Hugo Boss and was seen leaving with three model types,” the insider added. “He was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend. Then, he was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

Despite the hiccup in their relationship, Crawley and Moss seem to be in a good spot — for now. Moss posted a sweet snap with his lady on November 16. “I got you @clarecrawley,” he captioned a photo of the duo kissing in the snowy street.

The couple also posted a video of themselves rocking out to the popular TikTok song “What You Know Bout Love” via social media earlier this week.

In the video, the model held Crawley’s pup Elby in his arms as he danced next to his fiancée. The blonde beauty flaunted her toned tummy in a red crop top with black leggings and slippers, while her man wore a black long-sleeve shirt with black shorts and gray socks.

“Attempting to become the cool aunt + uncle 😂,” the hairstylist captioned the post.