Counting On star Justin Duggar has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Claire Spivey, 19, less than two months after making their relationship official.

“So excited to announce that we are engaged!!,” Duggar captioned a post on his Instagram. “I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!”

The 18-year-old reality star proposed to his girlfriend while celebrating his birthday in Texas.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the couple said in a statement to TLC. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!”

The couple first met last year despite the Duggar and Spivey families being friends for more than 20 years. The teenagers announced their relationship in September via Instagram.

“What a year this has been! God has done so much in my life, and the biggest blessing has been the gift of Claire,” Duggar wrote about his soon-to-be wife. She is more precious than anything I could ever ask for, and I’m so excited about our future together!”

The official Duggar family Instagram account wished Duggar a happy birthday and congratulated the adorable couple on their engagement.

“With Claire in his life we know this is already a wonderful year for Justin! We pray the Lord will continue to bless and guide both of them as they seek Him and grow together!” the IG post read.

The couple’s love story will be featured on the upcoming season of Counting On on TLC.

Counting On is a spinoff of the wildly popular TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting. The show follows the lives of the Duggar children and their respective families. Justin is the 14th of the 19 Duggar children, eight of whom are married.