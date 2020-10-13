Mother protecting her young! Kristin Cavallari has finally opened up as to why she chose to end her hit E! reality docuseries Very Cavallari — and the reason will make you love her even more.

“I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day,” she said during the Monday, October 12, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The former Laguna Beach alum revealed that it was a “hard decision” but definitely “the right decision” and now that it’s over she feels “a sense of relief.”

“I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much,” she told host Kelly Clarkson. “I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the camera at an arm’s length.”

Cavallari, 33, announced in April that she and husband Jay Cutler were calling it quits after 10 years together. Less than a month later, the mom of three revealed that Very Cavallari would be ending as well.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” the Uncommon James founder wrote on Instagram at the time. “To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

Cavallari and the former NFL star tied the knot in 2013 and share three beautiful children — 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jax and 4-year-old Saylor.

However, The Hills alum and Cutler appear to be on good terms following their split. The former athlete took to social media to congratulate his estranged wife on her new cookbook, True Comfort. “I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he captioned a photo of the book via his Instagram Story on October 8. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

Meanwhile, Cavallari is wasting no time looking for love. OK! previously reported that the blonde bombshell was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye at Fulton Market in Chicago over the weekend. In the video, which was released by TMZ, the two cuties are seen flirting and laughing with one another before they leaned in for smooch.

OK! did a little investigating and noticed the potential new couple both follow each other on Instagram and have recently commented on each other’s post.