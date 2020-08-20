All good here? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kissed in a new video amid their relationship drama.

“WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” the rapper, 43, uploaded the clip via Twitter, which was shot with a fish-eye lens, and appeared to be from one of his Sunday Service concerts. In the video, the couple smooched and embraced while the choir sang in the background.

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

The reality star along with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, recently attended his Sunday Service event at their ranch in Wyoming. Kardashian reassured her fans that the pair abided by public health guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter. “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use … some uplifting.”

Kardashian and West have been struggling to save their marriage ever since the ‘Jesus Walks’ singer revealed they almost aborted their first child, North, during a rally in South Carolina. Following the controversial remarks, the Chicago native went on a Twitter rant and claimed that Kardashian tried to “lock [him] up” and he has been “trying to get divorced” for years.

Later on, the mom of four publicly addressed what the Grammy winner has been going through. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she continued.

West later issued an apology to his wife. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” he wrote.

Since then, the Hollywood stars took a trip to the Dominican Republic, where they tried to work out their issues. This week, Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles while West remained in Wyoming and even shared a cute snap with North by a body of water.

Ultimately, West “wants to live” in Wyoming, a source told PEOPLE, while Kardashian is “happy to be back” in California.

Even if the two aren’t living under the same roof at the moment, “Kim is still focused on making her marriage work,” the insider added. “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems OK with Kanye living in Wyoming.”

Hopefully, the pair will continue to work things out.