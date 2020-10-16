Khloé Kardashian is tuning out the haters for good. The reality star posted a series of Instagram pictures and clips with the caption, “I think I’m out of F**ks to give,” in response to what people have to say about her changing appearance.

Kardashian is used to the accusations that she’s had work done whenever she posts on Instagram, but the 36-year-old is fed up with having the same conversation over and over again.

Last week, a source told Us Weekly that she is feeling good about her looks these days.

“She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring,” the insider shared. “Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym.”

In 2016, she wrote on her website: “Let me set the record straight, once and for all: I haven’t had any fillers or done any plastic surgery. YET, LOL. But I do believe in a great laser treatment. I do lasers all of time.”

“Lasers for skin unevenness, skin tightening, stretch marks, scars, acne. Nowadays, it’s so easy and you don’t have to go under for plastic surgeries.”

However, the same year she represented Kybella, which is an FDA-approved injectable.

The Good American founder recently spoke to Refinery29 about how she coped during quarantine. Unsurprisingly, hitting the gym is what kept her sane.

“I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times,” she said.

“I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy,” she added.

The TV personality always wants to set a good example for her daughter, True Thompson. “By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself,” she said.

Earlier in the year, she told PEOPLE that she wasn’t motivated to work out at the start of quarantine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she spent two weeks stagnant with her daughter watching the news, which was “toxic.”

“And then I was like, ‘You know what? I got to [clap] shake myself out of this, get up, go to the gym, keep my routine,” she said. “It’s the little things that make me feel so good and then make me okay to take on the bigger things. Whether that be just walking around the block with True for a half-hour just to get some fresh air or to keep moving my body, that’s what I need that make me feel good.”

Apparently, Kardashian feels like “the best version of herself.” Well, that’s all that matters!