It’s getting hard to “Keep Up” when Corey Gamble gets in the middle of Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s sisterly feud.

On the most recent episode of KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenner family recapped the fallout from the Gamble, Kendall and Kylie car fight — which began on last week’s episode during a family trip to Palm Springs — as no one took responsibility for the incident.

To get you up to speed: the sisters and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend ended up in the same car together at the end of the night. Sounds civil enough? Well, things heated up when Kylie refused to let the driver drop off her older sister at her house. During their bickering, Kendall accused Gamble of cursing at her.

Before Kendall, 24, reconciled with her younger sis, the model reached out to Gamble — who previously tried to offer her NBA tickets to repair the damage — to smooth things over. However, the makeup talk quickly turned sour when the 39-year-old responded with some unkind words.

“I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly,” the former Victoria’s Secret model said to Gamble. While he tried to explain the dispute was just between her and Kylie, Kendall accused him once again of “yelling” and cursing at her.

“That’s between y’all. You keep grouping us up like it’s us against you,” Gamble said, leading Kendall to respond: “You’re 100 percent in the fight,” she insisted. “You said, ‘f**k you,’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.'”

The battle continued as Gamble told Kendall she’s been a “rude” person for years. “You’re an a**hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing.”

“You don’t even know me,” Kendall responded, shocked. “Just because I don’t kiss your a** doesn’t mean I’m an a**hole. I just don’t f**k with you. The fact that I can’t even get an apology.” The two eventually hung up with nothing resolved. Later, in a confessional, Kendall explained that Gamble obviously won’t apologize nor take any blame because “he doesn’t want to be on bad terms with my mom.”

While talking to Kim and Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian said Gamble’s involvement in the disagreement only made matters worse for the Kardashian-Jenner klan. “There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner,” the 36-year-old recalled. The tension continued to build and eventually boiled over between the three. “I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it — I don’t know if you’re not a sister how easy that is to get over it.” The Good American founder felt bad for her mother, who is now involved in the feud between her boyfriend and her daughters.

Back in Los Angeles, Calif., the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, told her mom she hadn’t spoken to Kendall since the night of the argument. “I think she thinks she’s right in the situation, and I think I’m right in this situation so I don’t know,” she confessed. “I think that the whole night got blown out of control, and it was a lot.” The mother-of-one noted their fight was a “lot of miscommunication,” and now they’re “both very upset, and things just got very out of hand.”

On the other end, Kendall told Khloé, “I just haven’t heard from Kylie in a week, and that’s kind of another slap in the face,” while noting she wants her sister to “grow up and realize that what happened was wrong and that I do deserve that phone call.”

Luckily, it seems the duo worked things out, as Kylie and Kendall joked on Twitter about their feud while the latest episode aired on Thursday, October 15. Kylie reposted a fan’s throwback GIF of the two arguing with the caption, “Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now.” Kendall retweeted Kylie’s response, adding “lmao! actually tho!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.