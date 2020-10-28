She’s still searching for that glass slipper! Cinderella actress Lily James has been linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest men — and kept us guessing on some others.

The Mamma Mia! star has played coy when asked about her rumored flings with A-list hunks such as Chris Evans, Dominic West and The Crown’s Matt Smith.

James first met Smith in 2014 when they were filming the romantic masterpiece Pride and Prejudice. Even though the two made several public appearances together, including the 2015 red carpet premiere of Cinderella, the actress refused to confirm they were an item.

JIMMY FALLON *COMPLETELY* IGNORES LILY JAMES‘ PDA SCANDAL ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’

“In regards to your love life, you’re just entering into a whole [world] of pain if you talk about it,” James told InStyle in 2015. “If you’ve never said anything, there are no sound bites to haunt you when you’re crying into a box of Kleenex after it all goes wrong.”

In 2018 the 31-year-old was spotted wearing a massive ring at the BAFTAs, which kept everyone guessing whether or not she had gotten engaged. While at the event, neither she nor Smith acknowledged the rock. The power couple eventually called it quits due to their hectic schedules and not being able to fully commit to one another.

Following her breakup from Smith, the Baby Driver actress was briefly linked to Mr. Captain America — and once again she refused to give any details on the rumored fling.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK when asked about her romance with Evans. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously.” More recently, during an interview with The Guardian, she only gave a “suggestive smile” when pressed about Evans, adding: “No comment.”

LILY JAMES FLAUNTS HER GORGEOUS STYLE AROUND NYC

Earlier this month, James shocked everyone when she was spotted getting cozy with her married costar, West, in Rome.

West and James were seen taking a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, when they were photographed sharing an electric scooter around the city and checking out the sights. West packed on the PDA with James as he caressed her arm and planted kisses on her neck during their outing. The father of five — who was not wearing his wedding ring — was seen putting his hand on James’ back while she took photos of the stunning views.

Following the incident, West immediately went home to be with his wife Catherine FitzGerald. The two insisted that their “marriage is strong” and they are “very much still together,” after the embarrassing photos leaked of West’s alleged affair with James.

LILY JAMES DAZZLES AT THE BVLGARI FIOREVER COLLECTION LAUNCH IN BEIJING

Since the cheating scandal, the Downton Abbey alum has once again refused to acknowledge the tryst. She even cancelled a scheduled appearance on Today, after the hosts were insisting on asking the actress about the affair.

She did appear on Entertainment Tonight. However, when ET asked her if she wanted to address the headlines (though not specifically mentioning West), James said: “This isn’t the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking.”

And when she appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this month, host Jimmy Fallon completely ignored the rumors and focused solely on promoting her Netflix film Rebecca — which was totally panned by critics after its release.