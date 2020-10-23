Netflix’s highly-anticipated adaptation of the cult hit film Rebecca, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, has finally been released — but fans and critics are *not* having it.

🔥Welcome to Manderley…🔥 Lose yourself in the gothic romance of REBECCA—starring Armie Hammer, Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas—now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/fNr6UXO95H — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 21, 2020

The DailyDot gave the film one star, calling it a “laughable misfire” and “a film that gets literally everything wrong.” VOX dubbed the film an “exhausting failure,” while The Hollywood Reporter said it “lacked a directorial imprint.”

Many fans took to social media to give their opinions on the film as well. One user wrote, “So the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca SUCKED. And I’m so disappointed ughhhh.” While another said, “I am watching Rebecca on Netflix and literally do not understand anything,” which is never a good review about a film.

Most complaints about the new adaptation is that it didn’t hold up to the original Alfred Hitchcock-directed movie released in 1940 — starring Hollywood legends Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier. It was Hitchcock’s first American film, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier.

“Did the Netflix people who adapted Rebecca read Rebecca? have they ever met a woman,” a user wrote on Twitter after seeing the film. Ouch! A lot of the focus was on James’ role in the movie, with one fan commenting, “I’m sorry but it’s a eyesore watching Lily James acting on #Rebecca.”

Rebecca is the story of a newly married young woman — played by James — who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca.

The NY Post skewered the 31-year-old actress in the Netflix film. Although, they do say her acting is better than Hammer’s, the casting just wasn’t “quite right.”

“For now, James’ most gripping story about a spurned wife can be found, not on Netflix, but on Page Six,” the outlet wrote in regards to James’ alleged affair with actor Dominic West.

OK! previously reported that earlier this month, West and James were spotted in Rome packing on the PDA — but one big problem is that West is married.

On Sunday, October 11, the Yesterday actress and West took a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, where they were pictured sharing an electric scooter around the city, eating lunch at a restaurant and exploring the sights, the DailyMail reported.

During their outing, the father of five — who was not wearing his wedding band — caressed James’ arms and couldn’t help but plant kisses on her neck while they were dining with their mutual manager, Angharad Wood.

Two days after the scandalous pictures were released, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald posed outside their Wiltshire, England, home. The couple wrote a note to reporters insisting their “marriage is strong” and the two “we’re very much still together.”

West and Fitzgerald have been married since June 2010 and share four children together: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11 and Christabel, 5. West also shares daughter Martha with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

James has refused to talk about the alleged affair. In fact, a source exclusively told OK! that the Cinderella actress canceled an appearance on the Today show to promote the film because NBC insisted on asking her about the cheating scandal.